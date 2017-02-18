Nation 

Family given priority to claim Kim’s body — Police

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) will give priority to the family of Kim Jong-nam to claim his body from the Kuala Lumpur Hospital’s (HKL) National Institute of Forensic Medicine, said Selangor police chief Datuk Abdul Samah Mat.

He said the RMP had received a request from the North Korean embassy to claim the body.

“Only the North Korean embassy has asked to claim the body, but our priority is the ‘next-of-kin’ and for them to identify the body, and following that, to ascertain who is the rightful claimant.

“The post-mortem has been completed, but the post-mortem results have not been released yet,” he said when contacted by Bernama News Channel (BNC) here yesterday.

Last Monday, Jong-nam was at the KL International Airport 2 at 8am to board a flight to Macau an hour later when a woman suddenly covered his face with a cloth laced with what is believed to be poison.

Jong-nam, who had used a passport bearing the name of Kim Chol, sought help at a customer service counter at klia2 and was rushed to the Putrajaya Hospital but died on the way. — Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of