Four polling centres close early due to low turnout rates

LUNDU: The four polling centres which closed at 12 noon have shown quite disappointing turnout rates.

These polling centres include SK Telok Melano, SJK Chung Hua Selarat, SK Stoh and Balai Raya Kampung Rambungan.

For SJK Chung Hua Selarat, SK Stoh and Balai Raya Kampung Rambungan, the turnout rate at 12 noon after the centres were closed were 63 per cent, 65 per cent and 77 per cent, respectively.

For SK Telok Melano, the turnout rate was 65 per cent as of 11am.

The Election Commission (EC) did not have the final turnout rate yet for the centre at 12 noon when a second press conference was held at the Media Centre here.

These polling centres have been closed early due to the low number of voters.

For SK Telok Melano polling station, there are only 172 eligible voters; SJK Chung Hua Selarat, 160; SK Stoh, 257 and Balai Raya Kampung Rambungan, 473.

EC chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Hashim Abdullah said he was disappointed and called on voters who were eligible to vote to turn up to exercise their rights.

“When we register ourselves as voters, it is our responsibility to vote whenever there is an election. If a person registers as voter and does not turn up to vote when there is an election, then there is no point to register as a voter,” said Mohd Hashim.