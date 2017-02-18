Hotel brings cheer to Papar old folks

KOTA KINABALU: Hyatt Regency Kinabalu made the Chinese New Year merrier when its associates visited the elderly folk at the Holy Family Residence charity home.

This was an annual visit organised by the hotel and, this year also supported by personnel from the hotel’s owning company, Sabah Economic Development Corporation (Sedco), and its subsidiaries.

Led by the hotel’s Human Resources Manager Norbert Chin, 15 associates joined 30 staff members from Sedco to bring laughter and joy to the residents.

Hyatt Regency Kinabalu presented the elderly with healthy lunches while entertainment was provided by Sedco employees who also handed out ‘ang pow’ to the residents.

There was also a lion dance by the Persatuan Tarian Singa dan Naga Hong Thong Papar and, this year, something different was introduced – massages by the Blind Society from Tuaran to help the residents relax, comforts them and makes them feel loved and cared for.

The home provides a residence for 37 elderly folk aged 65-104, who are cared for by three Catholic nuns and 12 assistants.

One of the residents, Madam Ana, said she was happy to be in the home and had a lot of friends and although she had children, she preferred to stay there.

For more than 10 years, Hyatt Regency Kinabalu has supported the home, making annual visits during festive seasons, especially at Chinese New Year.

This time last year, Hyatt Regency Kinabalu was building a 3 m x 4.8 m (10 ft x 16 ft) store room for the Holy Family Residence.

One of the most recent CSR activities done by Hyatt Regency Kinabalu was during Christmas by inviting more than 22 underprivileged kids for a Charity Christmas Party at Kimanis Ballroom.

These kids are part from the 130 underprivileged children, whose names were placed under the Christmas Wishing Tree at the hotel lobby here, for guests and staff to pick and donate a present to.

Hyatt Regency Kinabalu strives to care for people so they can be their best, and the hotel will continue these charity activities and maintain their momentum by taking part in the Global Month of Community Service.

This is in line with the Hyatt Thrive platform which addresses the needs of local communities around the world.

The hotel’s participation in this CSR activity demonstrated its commitment to Hyatt’s Thrive, the hotel’s corporate social responsibility programme.