Huge allocation for women’s devt

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Musa Haji Aman says women development is one of the State Government’s main agenda.

He said the State Government channelled a huge allocation to various ministeries, departments and agencies to implement women’s development programmes.

Musa, who was represented by Community Development and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Jainab Ahmad Ayid at a ceremony to appreciate members of the Sabah Women Advisory Council for 2015-2016, said that in the State Budget this year, the State Government had provided RM5 million as additional special funding for women.

“I am confident that the strong cooperation and coordination between ministeries, departments and agencies will enable the implemented projects to bring about effective impacts on women development and the community,” he said.

He also hoped that the cooperation between the council and the State Government would be continued.