Inspirational Jackie Barahim a role model for positivity

Jackie Barahim Jackie Butik Impian logo.

KUCHING: A renowned fashion stylist and entrepreneur, 39-year-old Jackie Barahim, is also a professional model and a qualified trainer. The charming mother of two teenagers has graced the covers of local and international magazines, as well as appeared in commercials and television programmes.

As a role model, Jackie believes the way you carry yourself reflects your values, and the words you use in everyday conversation develops your attitude towards God and the people around you.

“You were created not only to please God but also to demonstrate His goodness, beauty and purity. I believe that looking good makes you feel good and is a pleasure in itself. Looking good is also an act of love, self-care and self-expression,” said the founder of Butik Impian Jackie.

Since young, Jackie was taught to have faith in God and this act has been ingrained in her ever since.

“As we look into the mirror and adore our own beautiful faces and bodies, we should pray for our inner and outer beauty too. God created beauty, and beauty is indeed God’s creation,” she added.

Jackie believes that the way you look tells the other person a lot about your character and that this is the first impression created within the first four seconds of contact.

“I believe that women should be kind to each other. We are so judgemental and barely able to collaborate and grow together. Look at men. They meet for the first time, hang out at coffee shops, and the next day they are all buddies,” she opined.

Nevertheless, Jackie has deep concerns over women’s right and is committed in helping women – both young and the young-at-heart – to unleash their true potentials.

Utilising her professional skills as well as personal life experience, Jackie offers lifestyle courses to women of all ages under the theme ‘The Making of a Woman’.

Jackie is a board member for visitors at Taman Sri Puteri (TSP), a social institution under the Social Welfare Department Sarawak, and also a committee member for One Stop Teenage Pregnancy Centre (OSTPC) under the Ministry of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing.

She has also been invited as a judge to several beauty pageants such as Miss Cheongsam Malaysia, Swinburne Sarawak Fashion Club’s College Queen, Pertandingan Johan Kemahiran Kolej Vokasional Peringkat Zon Sarawak, and Ratu Besaug in Mukah.

Jackie, who considers herself as a warm-hearted person, is also a strong supporter of various social, health and community causes. The charities and non-profit organisations that are close to her heart include Paralympian Malaysia Sarawak, Pertubuhan Kebajikan & Pendidikan Nur Murni Batu Kawa and Rumah Kanak-Kanak Kuching. She is also involved with Sarawak General Hospital’s Palliative Care Unit’s ‘Sponsor a Cake’ project with the SS team (Serve with Sincerity and Care) – a community initiative that connects people to make a difference called #helpSomebody.

Catch Jackie at Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF) to be held at Vivacity Megamall in Kuching from March 11 to 12. She will participate as a speaker to inspire the younger generation and students to plan their careers by sharing useful life secrets and tips in her topic entitled ‘Lure’.