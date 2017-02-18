Kolej Sunway Kuching students are top ACCA, CAT achievers

KUCHING: Students of Kolej Sunway Kuching have once again done Sarawak proud by producing excellent results in the latest round of ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) and CAT (Certified Accounting Technician) examinations.

The December 2016 examination session saw Kolej Sunway Kuching achieve average pass rates of 79 per cent, 78 per cent and 76 per cent respectively for the CAT advanced level, ACCA skill level and ACCA professional level papers.

The college also produced outstanding top achievers who scored 92 per cent for Foundations in Taxation (FTX), 81 per cent for Corporate and Business Law (F4), 78 per cent for Performance Management (F5), 74 per cent for Taxation (F6), 77 per cent for Financial Reporting (F7), 75 per cent for Financial Management (F9), 72 per cent for Governance, Risk and Ethics (P1) and 70 per cent for Business Analysis (P3), said a media statement yesterday.

According to the statement, the college is constantly evolving to ensure teaching methods and facilities are the best for its students.

“And today, Kolej Sunway Kuching ranks as a key player among other international tuition providers both in Malaysia and the world at large.

“Kolej Sunway Kuching is renowned as a centre for academic excellence. We have established a number of collaborative arrangements with reputable local and overseas universities that provide articulation pathways for our diploma holders to pursue degrees in International Business, Accounting and Finance, or Business Management.

“Arrangements with University of Nottingham Malaysia Campus, Curtin University and Sunway University are already in place,” added the statement.

Meanwhile, Kolej Sunway Kuching chief executive officer Joseph Lim said the college superseded the Malaysian and World Pass Rates for all 12 ACCA papers it offered in the December 2016 examinations.

“Our college has maintained its ACCA Platinum Learning Partner Status for the seventh straight year or 15th consecutive examination sittings,” he was quoted as saying in the same statement.

Lim added that ACCA enrolment for the January 2017 intake had been very encouraging with new students from diploma and degree programmes, STPM and accounting firms.

He revealed that Kolej Sunway Kuching “is committed to running tutorials classes for ACCA skills level papers where local lecturers are sharing these classes with their colleagues from Kuala Lumpur.”

“Although we are still utilising visiting lecturers from Sunway TES, the introduction of local lecturers means that most of

the skill level classes are now on week day nights from 6.30pm-9.30pm,” said Lim In conjunction with the April 2017 intake, Kolej Sunway Kuching will be organising Information Day from 10am to 4pm every Saturday and Sunday in March.

For more information about the ACCA and CAT programmes at Kolej Sunway Kuching, call 082-451221 or visit the college campus at Song Plaza, Jalan Song from 9am to 9pm.