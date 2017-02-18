Landslide win for Jamilah in Tanjong Datu

Jamilah (fourth left) celebrates her win at her residence in Damai Jaya. Photo by Matthew Umpang Jamilah receiving a congratulatory phone call from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak. Photo by Matthew Umpang

LUNDU: Tanjong Datu by-election Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu has retained the seat for her late husband, the former Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem, with a comfortable majority of 6,443 votes in the seat.

Jamilah polled 6,573 votes, while State Reform Party (STAR) candidate Johnny Aput garnered 108 votes and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru) candidate Rapelson Richard Hamit Jamilah polled 130 votes.

Both lost their deposits for the by-election.

Returning officer Hamsein Atar announced the results at 7.55 pm.

A total of 9,771 voters were eligible to vote.

The overall turnout rate however, was 69.2 per cent – considerably lower than the target set by the Election Commission at 75 per cent.

The by-election was called following the demise of Adenan, who was also Tanjong Datu assemblyman on Jan 11.