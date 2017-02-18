‘Let this be a lesson to parents’ says Sultan Ibrahim

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar wants the incident in which eight teen cyclists was killed after a car ploughed into them here this morning, be a lesson to parents.

“The dead will not come back, let them go, this is also a lesson to parents not to allow their children go out at night.

“Let them (children) cry, rather than us. I also had a son who had passed on never to come back, if I am sad, you as parents to the victims must be more so. This is my advice,” he told the families of victims in front of the Sultanah Aminah mortuary here today.

Sultan Ibrahim also said parents must monitor the movements and activities of their children and not allow them to play in dangerous areas.

The Sultan then expressed his condolences to the next-of-kins of the victims and was seen wiping away tears.

Also present was the Mahmoodiah Royal Mausoleum Imam, Masri Sapiran who recited prayers.

In the incident at Jalan Lingkaran Dalam, beside the Mahmoodiah cemetery, near here, early this morning, a car driven by a 22-year-old woman, ploughed into a group of cyclists killing eight male teenagers while eight were injured, two critically.

All the injured were being treated at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital.

According to sources, 17 personnel, including a specialist doctor and four medical officers and other support staff, were involved in the post-mortems of the eight who were killed in the accident.

It is learnt that family members and next-of-kins of the victims started to gather in front of the mortuary as early as 7 am. – Bernama