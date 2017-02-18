Latest News Nation 

‘Let this be a lesson to parents’ says Sultan Ibrahim

JOHOR BAHRU, 18 Feb -- Sultan Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar berkenan melawat keluarga mangsa remaja berbasikal yang maut dilanggar kereta di Rumah Mayat Hospital Sultanah Aminah Johor Bahru hari ini. Lapan remaja lelaki berbasikal maut apabila dilanggar sebuah kereta di Jalan Lingkaran dalam bersebelahan Tanah Perkuburan Mahmoodiah awal pagi tadi. Dua lagi remaja kritikal manakala enam lagi cedera dan kesemua masih dirawat di Hospital Sultanah Aminah. --fotoBERNAMA (2017) HAK CIPTA TERPELIHARA

Sultan Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar visits the family members of the teen cyclists who were killed in the accident at the Hospital Sultanah Aminah Johor Bahru. Bernama Photo

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar wants the incident in which eight teen cyclists was killed after a car ploughed into them here this morning, be a lesson to parents.

“The dead will not come back, let them go, this is also a lesson to parents not to allow their children go out at night.

“Let them (children) cry, rather than us. I also had a son who had passed on never to come back, if I am sad, you as parents to the victims must be more so. This is my advice,” he told the families of victims in front of the Sultanah Aminah mortuary here today.

Sultan Ibrahim also said parents must monitor the movements and activities of their children and not allow them to play in dangerous areas.

The Sultan then expressed his condolences to the next-of-kins of the victims and was seen wiping away tears.

Also present was the Mahmoodiah Royal Mausoleum Imam, Masri Sapiran who recited prayers.

In the incident at Jalan Lingkaran Dalam, beside the Mahmoodiah cemetery, near here, early this morning, a car driven by a 22-year-old woman, ploughed into a group of cyclists killing eight male teenagers while eight were injured, two critically.

All the injured were being treated at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital.

According to sources, 17 personnel, including a specialist doctor and four medical officers and other support staff, were involved in the post-mortems of the eight who were killed in the accident.

It is learnt that family members and next-of-kins of the victims started to gather in front of the mortuary as early as 7 am. – Bernama

