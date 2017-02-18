Latest News Nation World 

N. Korea will reject Kim post-mortem result: ambassador

KUALA LUMPUR: North Korea’s ambassador to Malaysia on Friday said Pyongyang would reject any results of a post-mortem examination carried out by Kuala Lumpur on the body of Kim Jong-Nam, the half brother of the North Korean leader.

“The Malaysian side forced the post-mortem without our permission and witnessing. We will categorically reject the result of the post-mortem conducted unilaterally excluding our attendance,” Kang Chol told reporters gathered outside the morgue where the body is being held.

It is the first official comment from North Korea since the killing of Kim Jong-Nam at Kuala Lumpur international airport on Monday. -AFP

