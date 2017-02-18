N. Korean embassy centre of media attention

KUALA LUMPUR: The North Korean embassy here is still not saying anything regarding the death of Kim Jong-nam, the elder brother of North Korea’s top leader Kim Jong-un, on Monday.

Local and foreign media representatives, who had gathered at the embassy at Bukit Damansara as early as 8am yesterday, were disappointed when ambassador Kang Chol and embassy officials moved in and out of the premises without entertaining any effort by the media to seek their comments.

In the latest development, the official vehicle carrying Kang Chol was seen leaving the embassy at 3.20pm and was believed to be going to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, Kuala Lumpur Hospital, where the post-mortem on Jong-nam was carried out on Wednesday.

The media group who had gathered there again tried to seek Kang Chol’s reaction, including tapping on the vehicle’s glass window but it was in vain.

Jong-nam was reported to have been at the KL International Airport 2 (klia2) to board a flight to Macau when a woman was said to have wrapped his face with a poison-laced cloth.

Jong-nam who was using the name Kim Chol on his passport, was reported dead while being taken to the hospital.

So far, the police have detained two foreign women and a local man to assist in the investigation on the case. — Bernama