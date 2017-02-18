Polling centres close as voter turnout slows, counting begins

KUCHING: Voter turnout has hit 64 per cent in the Tanjong Datu by-election as of 2pm, with several polling centres closing as early as noon today.

The SJK Chung Hua Sematan polling centre closed its doors at 3pm after the number of voters trickled to a halt.

The SJK Chung Hua Lundu polling centre, on the other hand, will remain open til 5pm, whereas the Pueh polling centre will close at 4pm.

As many as six polling bags have arrived to be counted, observed The Borneo Post, and counting has started at the Lundu Community Hall.

Thirteen polling centres have closed as of 4pm.