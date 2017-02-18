Latest News Sarawak 

Polling centres close as voter turnout slows, counting begins

EC officers with a ballot box at Dewan Masyarakat Lundu.

EC officers observed with a yellow polling bag at the Lundu Community Hall.

KUCHING: Voter turnout has hit 64 per cent in the Tanjong Datu by-election as of 2pm, with several polling centres closing as early as noon today.

The SJK Chung Hua Sematan polling centre closed its doors at 3pm after the number of voters trickled to a halt.

The SJK Chung Hua Lundu polling centre, on the other hand, will remain open til 5pm, whereas the Pueh polling centre will close at 4pm.

As many as six polling bags have arrived to be counted, observed The Borneo Post, and counting has started at the Lundu Community Hall.

Thirteen polling centres have closed as of 4pm.

 

 

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of