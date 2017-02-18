RM3 mln uncollected assessments in Kudat – Teo

KUDAT: Minister of Special Tasks Datuk Teo Chee Kang has urged the Kudat Town Board to come up with more innovative ways to boost collection of assessments and dues from ratepayers.

The town board had recorded up to RM3 million in uncollected assessments and dues, said Teo when presenting appointment letters to the newly sworn in councilors of Kudat Town Boar recently.

He urged the councilors to ensure sound financial management of the town board and implement development projects that would improve the well-being of the people.

Teo reminded the councilors that their appointment was not a privilege, but a responsibility to serve the government and local community.

“Councilors must not abuse their position for personal gain,” he stressed.

Additionally, he hoped that the town board would improve cleanliness in Kudat, as well as undertake efforts to boost tourism and economic growth in the district.

On the other hand, Teo said ratepayers should also settle their assessment and dues with the town board to enable more development projects to be carried out in Kudat.

Twenty councilors took their oath before Teo in the ceremony at Dewan Tun Mustapha here, two of whom are new faces.