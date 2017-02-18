SCB offers attractive prizes for BPIEF lucky draw

(From left) SCB general manager (government and industry relations division) Chew Chang Guan, BPIEF chairman Dorge Rajah and SCB senior communications executive Jonathan Soon with the prizes for BPIEF 2017 lucky draw.

KUCHING: The Sarawak Convention Bureau (SCB) will be giving away prizes to the lucky draw winners in the eighth edition of the Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF) this year.

Visitors stand a chance to win prizes comprising electrical appliances such as electric kettles and blenders worth more than RM650. BPIEF 2017 will take place at Vivacity Megamall here on March 11 and 12 – running from 10am to 7pm daily. Other prizes up for grabs throughout the two days free flight tickets from AirAsia and Malaysia Airlines, as well as goodies from Rock N Roll Karaoke of Vivacity Megamall and KTS Trading.

The event expects 8,000 visitors this time around. Fifty-five exhibitors with 75 booths have confirmed their participation in BPIEF 2017.

The exhibitors are Quest International University Perak, University Kuala Lumpur, Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus, University of Cumbria, Malaysian Baking Institute, Wawasan Open University, London School of Commerce, Melaka Manipal Medical College, Singapore Institute of Management, Curtin University, Newcastle University Medicine Malaysia, Fame International College, AUG Student Services, NIIT College, Australian Business Centre, UCSI University, Executive College, JM Education Counselling Centre Sdn Bhd, Limkokwing Institute of Creative Technology, SEGi College Sarawak, Kolej Sunway Kuching, Wall Street Learning Sdn Bhd, Educity Academy Sdn Bhd, University College of Technology Sarawak, Open University Malaysia, Market Management Services Sdn Bhd, Ecolink International (M) Sdn Bhd, Asia Metropolitan College Kuching, Raffles College of Higher Education, IDP Education Ltd, Mesmerize Event Management Sdn Bhd, Taylor’s University Sdn Bhd, GES Global Educational Services (M) Sdn Bhd, KTG Education Group, GEN Education Group, Atlast City College, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak, National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN), Sarawak General Hospital blood bank, Maison Monica Salon De Beaute, Sarawak Nursing Professional Association (SNPA) and Authentic Sarawak.

Other side activities are the ‘BPIEF Talent Show’, blood donation drive, health checks run by SNPA, a showcase by Authentic Sarawak and cosmetic demonstration by Maison Monica Salon De Beaute.

For more information, visit http://www.bpief.com/ or visit Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/borneoposteducationfair/