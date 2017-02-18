TRAK familiarises students with technical programmes

KUCHING: The Sarawak Skills Development Centre’s (PPKS) one-month ‘Tunggu Result Ambil Kemahiran’ (TRAK) programme, which started on Jan 10, enabled participants to familiarise themselves with technical programmes offered by PPKS Group.

The programme was conducted by PPKS Group subsidiaries International College of Advanced Technology Sarawak (i-CATS), Automotive and Welding Institute of Sarawak (Awisar) and Sarawak Electrical Industry Training Institute (Seiti).

A press release yesterday said it provided a platform to intensify awareness of technical education as a first choice in education through a hands-on approach.

“TRAK is a flagship programme under PPKS aimed at modelling young minds for technical education readiness with an objective of exposing technical education and career pathways to 20 participants,” said the press release.

The TRAK modules introduced participants to various technical courses available at PPKS including Oil Palm Planting and Maintenance (Pruning), Build Your Own Circuit with Electronics Course, Introduction to Hydraulic System, What is AutoCAD and Draughtsman?, Basic Graphic Software and Introduction to HVAC and Basic Maintenance.

During the closing ceremony PPKS Group executive director Hallman Sabri said technical education “is critical for a developing state such as Sarawak”.

He also stressed the importance of the English language and other soft skills while calling on youths from rural areas to take up technical education as their first choice. Among the participants were twin brothers Tobias and Elliot Lau from SMK Methodist Sibu, who said the programme offered them new knowledge and experience.

A similar one-month programme began at PPKS Mukah on Wednesday (Feb 15) and PPKS Kuching will hold another programme in May.