Villagers catch crocodile stuck at fence trying to escape

KUCHING: A crocodile measuring more than two metres was caught by villagers after it got stuck when it tried to crawl through a chain-link fence of a house at Rampangi near Santubong on Thursday evening.

The croc had earlier entered the house compound through a loose section of the fence to feast on some ducks the house owner reared but its movement was detected by residents there.

A number of them gathered at the compound to catch the thieving reptile which in its panic to escape went through the wrong part of the fence which was tight and got stuck thus becoming a sitting duck for its pursuers.

“We then gathered to catch the crocodile as it tried to escape but as it passed through the wire fence, it got stuck.

“That was when we covered its head including its eyes, and also tied it with ropes,” one of the villagers said.

The unfortunate reptilian duck thief has been sent to the relevant authorities but its fate is unknown at press time.