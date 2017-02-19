Aziz, Rebecca grab lion’s share at KGS Chap Goh Meh Special

KUCHING: Abdul Aziz Sahari carded a score of 76 to lift the Men’s Group A gross title at the KGS Chap Goh Meh Special cum Chinese New Year Open House at Kelab Golf Sarawak (KGS) yesterday.

Two strokes behind in second place was Abu Bakar Kiprawi who beat Mohamad Lokman Mustaffa to third after on countback (ocb) when both returned similar 78s.

Winner of Group A nett was Benjamin Ethan who piped Wilfred Landong also on ocb, with both scoring 68s. In third to fifth place were Simon Woon (69 OCB), Dato Wan Abdillah Edruce (69) and Ben Sim Chiaw Hiong (70). Wan Abdillah also walked away as the winner of the lucky draw grand prize – a 43-inch Panasonic Viera LED television.

Men’s Group B gross category was also decided ocb, with Annuar Abu Bakar declared winner, followed by Zamhuri Drahman and Osman Saadiah, third.

Puazi Bujang took the Men’s Group B nett title with a 67, two strokes ahead of Ahmad Tarmizy. Third to fifth spots were occupied by Ahmad Amnan (70), Patrick Tiong (72) and Chan Pak Seng (74).

Meanwhile, ex-Sukma golfer Rebecca Sia won the Ladies’ gross title with an 86 and Gertrude Lee was second on a 92 score. The top three places in the Ladies nett went to Latifah Bujang (69), Jaime Jang Eun Ju (70) and Asha Nabeela (73).

The competition was organised by KGS in conjunction with the Lunar Chinese New Year celebration for its members and their families. A lucky draw and a lion dance was also held. — by Ting Tieng Hee