Bukit Jalil free of dengue — SEA Games chief

KUALA LUMPUR: No more recent cases of dengue have been reported in Bukit Jalil here, the main venue for the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games to be held from Aug 19 to 31.

Organising committee chief executive officer Datuk Seri Zolkples Embong said aggressive measures have already been taken by the Ministry of Health, the National Sports Council and the National Sports Institute to tackle the issue.

“Of course we are concerned about what happened (dengue outbreak). However, with the involvement of all parties, we have managed to deal with the problem. “At the moment, there is no threat of dengue that can hinder our preparations for the SEA Games,” he said after opening the 29th SEA Games’ chefs de mission (CDM) seminar here Saturday.

The two-day seminar is being attended by CDMs from nine competing countries as well as two representatives (from Indonesia and Thailand). On the SEA Games Technical Handbook which has yet to be circulated, Zolkples confirmed that there was a delay and that it would be distributed to the competing countries by end of the month.

Addressing the issue, Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) secretary-general Datuk Low Beng Choo said the delay was because it required the approval of the respective international sports associations. “We need to follow this protocol even though it may take some time and it out of OCM’s control” she said.

The SEA Games Technical Handbook is used by competing countries to keep abreast of the rules and regulations. — Bernama