Eight injured teen cyclists still hospitalised at HSA

JOHOR BAHRU: The eight teenagers injured in the cycling accident in Jalan Lingkaran Dalam near the Mahmoodiah Muslim cemetery here yesterday are still being treated at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA).

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said two of the patients were treated at the intensive care unit (ICU) while six others were in stable condition in the ward.

“Up till now (9am), all eight patients are still receiving treatment. Two are still in ICU with no changes while six others are in stable condition and waiting to undergo surgery,” he said in a statement here today.

Two teenagers still in ICU are Mohamed Shamizal Iqmal Abdullah, 16 and Muhd Nazri Mahmudi, 13.

Six others in the ward are Muhammad Fitri Muhammad Fatoni, 17, who sustained hip and body injuries; Muhamad Farhan Che Mat, 16, (right leg fracture); Abdul Samad Abdul Kadir, 16, (left leg fracture); Muhammad Arif Salman, 15, (severe head injuries); Muhammad Zulfadli Yusri, 19, (right leg fracture) and Muhammad Arasshat Abdullah, 14,(right leg fracture).

Apart from the injured victims, the 3am incident also claimed the lives of eight teenagers when their bicycles were mowed down by a Nissan Almera vehicle on the road concerned.

Johor Bahru Selatan District Police chief ACP Sulaiman Salleh said a group of 20 to 30 teen cyclists were believed to have obstructed Jalan Lingkaran Dalam and other roads in the vicinity before being ploughed by the woman driver.

He said the 22-year-old driver from Taman Pelangi was believed to have failed to avert from hitting the group of teenagers. – Bernama