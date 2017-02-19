Free public access to bicycles

KOTA KINABALU: Folks in the city will enjoy free access to bicycles for the public by the end of March.

Mayor Datuk Yeo Boon Hai who revealed the good news here yesterday, said City Hall (DBKK) currently had 150 bicycles for the “totally free” and “First in Malaysia” initiative.

However, the project will start off with 20 bicycles at the DBKK Building in the first phase of implementation, he confirmed.

“All this is preliminary, we will prepare a paper. The Chief Minister will officiate it and make the announcement,” disclosed Yeo after launching the Malaysian Green Building Confederation (MGBC) 2017 Seminar.

The mayor said current planning included a refundable RM200 deposit for a 24-hour usage of the free bicycle, and DBKK would be developing a smart card as well as insurance scheme for the initiative.

Yeo added that the project development would be done gradually in stages, and revealed that DBKK was currently in discussions with hoteliers for future bicycle pick-up and drop-off points.

“We intend to put bicycle racks at the Sutera Harbour Resort, Shangri-La’s Tanjung Aru Resort and Spa, Hyatt Regency Kinabalu, besides DBKK,” he said.

“We will also have it at Tanjung Lipat and at Grace Court, where there is already a bicycle rack. We are going to partition the area and turn it into a station. The Public Works Department (JKR) has promised to cooperate with us as well. We will put a bicycle rack at JKR.

“But it will be done stage by stage starting with the DBKK location so we can control it. As we go along, we will see how it develops,” he elaborated.

In efforts to turn Kota Kinabalu into a bicycle-friendly city, Yeo said DBKK was also drawing up guidelines to incorporate a cycling lane with the pedestrian sidewalk pavement in new housing developments.

“The pavement will be a dedicated pavement for both pedestrian and cyclists. We want to make it as a permanent dedicated cycling and pedestrian lane,” said the mayor.

“First in the housing. Hopefully, later on, we can convince JKR to have dedicated cycling lanes in other parts of the routes that we are going to create,” he added.