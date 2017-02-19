Govt gives go-ahead for all environment-friendly projects in wetlands

MIRI: The state government will not stop any development project that has already been planned within the Kuala Baram Wetlands, as long as the concept is environment friendly.

Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan reiterated all projects implemented in the wetlands should not only be environmentally friendly but must not chase away the migratory birds and other wildlife there.

“We don’t want any manipulation in the name of development be allowed to destroy the environment and the younger generation failing to recognise the Kuala Baram Wetlands and the migratory birds frequenting the area for centuries. There is no shortcut and all must work together,” Awang Tengah said when officiating at the state-level World Wetlands Day at Kampung Masjid Kuala Baram yesterday.

His text of speech was read by Assistant Minister for Environment Datuk Len Talip Salleh.

Among those present were the permanent secretary to the Ministry of Resource Planning and Environment Datuk Sudarsono Osman, Sarawak Forest Department director Sapuan Ahmad, manager of Environment, Sarawak Energy Berhad, Mahmud Long, Deputy Mayor of Miri City Council Julaihi Mohamad and Kampung Masjid headman Yusree Zainuzzaman.

Awang Tengah added Sarawak joined in the celebration for the World Wetlands Day, primarily to create greater public awareness on the importance of wetlands in balancing the ecosystem of the environment.

“Among the functions of wetlands are as natural flood mitigation especially during wet season.

“Thus the people must stop destroying or polluting the environment including the sea and river – the pulse of life. Failing which it could bring natural disaster,” he stressed.

He pointed out that the Kuala Baram Wetlands, besides balancing the ecosystem of the environment also provides food to the wildlife there including migratory birds, which are great eco-tourism products that generate income and job opportunities for the people.

Earlier, Sapuan said Kampung Masjid Kuala Baram was chosen as the venue for the celebration because the village was within the Kuala Baram Wetlands famous as transit point for migratory birds including those from Siberia.

Latest statistics taken from a survey conducted by the Malaysian Nature Society (MNS) as of 31 December 2016, some 134 species including rare species of migratory birds stopped at the 600-hectare Kuala Baram Wetlands.

“This wetlands is chosen because it has the potentials to enhance the development of the area and could become model for conservation and sustainable management of the environment,” he said.

As part of the celebration, various activities/competitions were held involving local residents, students and staff of the Forest Department. The activities included football, coconut bowling, weaving ‘ketupat’, story-telling and colouring contest. Prizes were handed over to the winners by Len during the function.

World Wetlands Day is celebrated on February 2 annually. This year the celebration theme ‘Wetlands for Disaster Risk Reduction’ aims to raise awareness on the vital role of healthy wetlands in reducing the impacts of extreme events such as floods, droughts and cyclones on communities.