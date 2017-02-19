Jamilah dedicates victory to late husband Adenan

DAMAI: Newly elected Tanjong Datu assemblywoman Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu has described her by-election victory as a gift to her late husband Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

Speaking at a packed press conference last night, Jamilah said she would carry on Adenan’s legacy while extending her deepest appreciation to voters in Tanjong Datu.

“I would not be here without the support of all, including BN parties under the leadership of Chief Minister (Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg). All (BN parties) stayed united during the campaign period in Tanjong Datu.

“I would like to record my utmost thanks to all voters in N.3 Tanjong Datu. They are the ones who want me to be their candidate to succeed Adenan who passed away on Jan 11.

“This victory is a gift for him. He would have celebrated his birthday on Jan 27. And it was our 37th wedding anniversary on Feb 14. I will continue his legacy and work with the chief minister’s team as the chief minister (Abang Johari) has said that it is still Adenan’s team,” she said in the presence of Abang Johari and other BN leaders at her residence here.

Jamilah believed that a lot more development plans would be carried out in not just Tanjong Datu but across Sarawak under the leadership of Abang Johari.

“What impressed me is the unity in diversity of the people in Sarawak. In the last two weeks, even though I could not campaign in Tanjong Datu because of my iddah period, my son (Azizul Annuar Adenan) and relatives had been doing so for me and today (Feb 18) we see so many voted for BN.”

She was also delighted to note that people, irrespective of race, culture and age in Tanjong Datu had worked closely together to ensure the big victory.

“I want to extend my utmost appreciation to all in N.3 Tanjong Datu. Though it rained a bit today and flooded a little in some areas in the last two to three days, voters cast their votes.

“I also want to thank the media for running up and down to do coverage.”

She said the media had done a good job by appealing to voters “to go down to vote, rain or shine.”

When prompted for her message to voters, Jamilah said she would be with the constituents of Tanjong Datu after her ‘iddah’ period.

She reiterated that she would continue Adenan’s legacy besides seeing to it that all promises made by BN were fulfilled.

She also called for patience among folks of Tanjong Datu when it came to carrying out development projects in the constituency.

“Kindly bear in mind that we cannot implement projects overnight as we need time.

“From time to time, we will deliver.

“I hope they will be patient. We will always be with them. And thank you very much.”

Earlier, during a phone conversation with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, Jamilah was heard saying: “Thank you for all the support from BN and of course thank you very much for showing your support to our team in Tanjong Datu here… Thank you for all the campaigning for the by-election.”

Prior to the press conference, a prayer was said.

Jamilah was seen breaking into tears and later trying to hold back her tears during the prayer.

It was a solemn celebration for Jamilah who smiled a bit only for the cameras.