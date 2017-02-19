Landslide victory for BN

Jamilah polls 6,573 votes in Tanjong Datu by-election, earning her 6,443-majority

LUNDU: The Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu meets all expectations by winning the Tanjong Datu by-election.

She polled 6,573 votes, which earned her a massive 6,443-majority over the 130 votes received by Rapelson Richard Hamit of Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru), and 108 votes for Johnny Aput of State Reform Party Sarawak (STAR).

The outcome also meant that both Rapelson and Johnny lost their deposits.

Returning Officer Hamsein Atar announced the results at 7.55pm yesterday at the tallying centre in the community hall here.

Jamilah’s son Azizul Annuar Adenan, who was representing her at the tallying centre, thanked the voters for their solid support.

“Most importantly, I will assist my mother in continuing the service to the people here,” said Azizul, explaining that he would be shouldering this responsibility over the next few months as Jamilah is still observing the ‘eddah’ – a period of mourning observed by a Muslim woman following the death of her husband.

Meanwhile, Johnny said as long as he managed to deny BN a walkover victory, he considered it as a victory.

“We’ve upheld the spirit of democracy, believing in the right of the voters to choose their representative. Even one dissenting vote is the voice of protest clearly heard,” the STAR man said.

Johnny said in the end, the winners were the people of Tanjong Datu as they had received a ‘bonanza’ in the form of one visit from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, two from Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, and many visits from the top guns in BN – overall, pledging RM1.5 billion worth of development for Tanjong Datu.

He also observed that the local economy had also flourished – seafood restaurants, resorts and coffee shops were packed and ‘people also learned about the big prawn noodles’.

“The Lundu/Sematan area can expect more tourists coming for its seafood and beaches. Thus, our role is something that cannot be sneezed at. The people are the winners – even in failure, there’s victory for the people.

“For STAR, we serve the ‘rakyat’ (people). STAR is here to stay, as failure is the mother of success,” said Johnny.

Rapelson, on the other hand, was nowhere to be seen at the tallying centre.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Dato Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who was also BN Tanjong Datu by-election director of operations, said the landslide victory could be attributed to the success of good management and strategy throughout the campaign.

The Santubong MP highlighted three factors contributing to the success – Adenan’s legacy, the track record of Jamilah who was always by Adenan’s side at various political activities, and also the massive BN election machinery.

“We know the issues (on the ground) and we know how to manage these issues. Every time an issue is raised, we would get a minister to handle it. The BN machinery runs like a clock,” Wan Junaidi told reporters here.

He said he was satisfied with the overall result, but was quite disappointed with the turnout rate of 69.2 per cent which was lower than the targeted 70 per cent.

“Though disappointed, it (turnout rate) was still above expectation as we managed to garner 96.2 per cent of the popular vote,” said Wan Junaidi.

Meanwhile, Semop assemblyman Abdullah Saidol said the winning model of the ruling coalition would be used as ‘the template’ in facing the next general election.

“The manifestation of the legacy left by ‘Tok Nan’ (Adenan), the popularity of the BN candidate (Jamilah) as well as that of the new Chief Minister (Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg) were the defining factors contributing to this overwhelming victory,” said Abdullah, who is also state BN Backbenchers Club chairman.

In the state election on May 7 last year, Adenan received

92-per cent support from his voters as indicated by the 6,360 votes for him out of the 6,936 constituents who came out to cast their ballots. His opponent Jazolkipli Numan of PKR only received 468 votes.

The Tanjong Datu constituency has a total of 9,771 eligible voters. However, only 7,024 came out to vote yesterday, while 188 early voters had exercised their rights last Sunday.

Of the total tally, there were 80 spoilt votes.