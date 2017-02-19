Malaysia claim SEA Cup for second time

KUCHING: Malaysia made a clean sweep of the titles to be crowned overall champions of the Southeast Asian Cup Squash Championship that ended at the Sarawak Squash Centre in Petra Jaya yesterday.

In yesterday’s team final against defending champions Singapore, Rachel Mae Arnold put the host team one-up with a 3-0 (11-8, 12-3, 11-9) win over Sneha Sivakumar in the first women’s singles and Ng Eain Yow did not face much resistance from Pang Ka Hoe in the first men’s singles to win 3-0 (11-8, 12-4, 11-6) for a 2-0 Malaysia lead.

However, Au Yeong Wai Yham and Mao Shi Hui clawed back a point for the island republic when they edged Nazihah Hanis-Chan Yiwen 2-1 (8-11, 11-7, 22-10 ).

Marcus Sim and Sanjay Singh Chal then beat Pang Ka Hoe-Timothy Leong by straight sets 11-8, 11-2 in men’s doubles but Lai Wen Li-Ong Sai Hung lost 0-2 (3-11, 5-11) to Pang Ka Hoe-Mao Shi Hui in the mixed doubles.

The sixth game saw Ooi Kah Yan sealing the 4-2 victory for Malaysia as she edged Mao Shi Hui in the second women’s singles 3-1 (11-6, 11-13, 11-7, 11-6).

Malaysia had won the men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles on Wednesday.

It was Malaysia’s second overall champions title after winning it in the first edition in Singapore in 2015.

Indonesia A and Philippines were joint third while Indonesia B beat Thailand 4-1 in the play-off to finish fifth.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Solidarity Dato Seri Michael Manyin Jawong closed the event and gave away the prizes.

Also present were the ministry’s permanent secretary Kameri Affandi, Assistant Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and Sarawak Sports Corporation CEO Dr Ong Kong Swee.