Man arrested for attacking sister

PAPAR: Police arrested an unemployed man for attacking his sister with a saw at Kampung Mandahan here on Thursday.

District police chief DSP Nor Azizulkifli Mansor said the attack was due to a misunderstanding between the 21-year-old man and his 19-year-old sister around 5.30pm on Wednesday.

The victim sustained injuries on her back and had been warded at the district hospital for outpatient treatment, he said.

Following a police report  lodged by the victim, police detained the suspect at an unnumbered house at Kampung Seri Serbang Bongawan the following day around 5.30pm, he added.

Nor Azizulkifli said the incident happened when the victim teased the suspect of his educational qualification who was looking for a job.

He said the suspect had been detained to assist police investigation and the case was being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for using a dangerous weapon to voluntarily cause hurt.

