Missing pastor’s wife offers RM10,000 reward

KUCHING: The family of pastor Raymond Koh Keng Joo, who was recently abducted in Petaling Jaya, Selangor is offering a reward of up to RM10,000 for any information on his whereabouts.

“I would like to appeal to those who have taken my husband to return him safe and unharmed to me and my children. I would also like to appeal to any eyewitnesses to come forward.

“I would also like to offer a reward amounting to a maximum of RM10,000 for information leading to the rescue of my dear husband,” said Koh’s wife Susanna Liew Sow Yoke in a recent statement following the abduction of Koh on Feb 13.

The wife and family appealed to individuals who hold information about Koh’s whereabouts to contact Koh’s son Jonathan at 011-3973 2670 via WhatsApp.

The statement began with a brief introduction on Liew and the background on the abduction as follows:

“My name is Susanna Liew Sow Yoke. I am 61 years old and a housewife.

“On Monday, Feb 13, 2017, my husband, Pastor Raymond Koh Keng Joo, 62, was abducted in Jalan SS4b/10, Petaling Jaya less than 100 metres from the Kompleks Perumahan Polis.

“This was confirmed on Feb 14, 2017 by Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat.

“On the morning of Feb 13, 2017, my husband left our Prima Sixteen Chapter Two home in Jalan 16/18, Section 16, Petaling at around 10am to go to the Puncak Damansara Condominium in Kampung Sg Kayu Ara, Petaling Jaya.”

According to the police report filed by Jonathan Koh Szu Hao, 32, Liew said her husband left home at approximately 10am.

She said Koh then drove to Puncak Damansara where she last saw him just after 10am.

“He was on his way to a mutual friend’s house in Kelana Jaya to deliver some belachan. My husband never arrived at his destination.

“He was abducted in Jalan SS4b/10, Kelana Jaya, by at least five masked men while en route to our friend’s home. The abduction took place between 10:31:42 and 10:32:39 am according to CCTV footage, currently with the police.

“My children and I are shocked, saddened and traumatised by the events of the past week. Today, it is almost a week since Raymond was abducted and we have heard nothing.

“I believe that the people who took my husband from me are no ordinary abductors because of the following reasons:

• They were masked

• The abduction was professionally and deftly executed, taking less than 60 seconds

• The abductors had money, or were backed by money, or by an organisation with money as the cars they used were expensive SUVs, at least one of which was a black Toyota Alphard

• The abduction was planned, timed and executed at an opportune moment, which suggests that they were waiting for my husband who drives an old Silver Honda Accord bearing the number plate ST 5515 D.”

Liew said someone in the group calmly filmed the entire abduction while other masked members of the group redirected traffic.

According to witnesses, at least five masked men were involved, she added.

“According to CCTV footage, at least three black SUVs stopped in the middle of the road.

“I did not learn about my husband’s abduction until about 8pm when a mutual friend called to ask why my husband had not appeared for a 4pm meeting. I suspected something was wrong when he did not return home for dinner.”

She pointed out the fact that after almost a week there was only silence suggested that the abductors’ motive was not monetary gain.

Since the abduction occurred in a residential area and in broad daylight, she said: “My family and I are prepared to offer a reward to anyone who can help shed light on this distressing incident.”

She added: “My husband has been involved in Harapan Komuniti, a community work project which he set up more than 10 years ago and which involves giving free tuition classes to children and English lessons to adults.”

Last week, a national English daily reported that the police had interviewed Koh’s family.

Investigating officer Insp Ali Asrar was quoted as saying: “We are looking at his personal history and background to see whether he might have received any threat.”

It has been reported that no ransom demand had been made, to date.