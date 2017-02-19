MRSM Kuching steaming on in Cup/Plate rugby 10s in Kedah

KUCHING: MRSM Kuching took a big step forward to realizing their dream of playing in the Cup/Plate competition of the 14th MRSM Premier Under-17 10s that kicked off at MRSM Merbok field in Kedah yesterday.

The representative from Sarawak qualified for the Cup/Plate category after winning all four matches. They opened their campaign with a 12-0 win over MRSM Felda and went on to beat MRSM Johor Bahru also by 12-0, thumped MRSM Kota Putra 26-0 and blanked MRSM Serting 28-0 to top Group H.

MRSM Kuching will play MRSM Taiping in the final group match today.

“We are aiming to better our achievement last year where we were the Bowl champions after beating MRSM Taiping,” said head coach Vincent Nelos Terim in a phone interview from Kedah.

“My boys have done very well and I am hoping they will keep their winning momentum to get to the final stages,” he added.

Vincent said competition is very tough with 42 MRSM teams from all over the country taking part.

“The teams to beat are defending champions MRSM Kuala Terengganu and first runners-up MRSM Kapala Batas,” he said.

MRSM Kuching are represented by Mohd Hanif Sufian Hazman (capt), Ahmad Ramadhan Reduan, Albert Aliam, Fakhrul Iqbal Muhd Firdaus, Muhammad Amir Musa, Muhammad Ammar Imran Arazmi, Tarry Ajan Tony, Aiman Nabil Mohd Ikhmal, Mohd Farhan Mohd Yazid, Muhammad Zaim Aiman Kasvenda, Muhammad Hilman Haswani, Walter Dau Francis, Muhamad Shafiq Harzaya and Bryan Sindang Sinang.

Team manager is Norazizan Ahmad who is also MRSM Kuching senior assistant (co-curriculum). — by Ting Tieng Hee