N. Korean held in probe into Kim Jong-nam’s death

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a fourth person – a North Korean man to facilitate investigations into the death of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged elder half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said the man was detained at 9.50pm Friday.

In a statement yesterday, he said an identity card (i-KAD) in the man’s possession identified him as Ri Jong Chol, with May 6, 1970 and DPRK cited as his date and place of birth.

He was later remanded for seven days by the Sepang magistrates’ court.

So far, two foreign women and a local man have been detained in connection with the case.

The first female suspect aged 27 who was arrested at KL International Airport 2 (klia2) at 8.20am on Feb 15, was in possession of a Vietnamese travel document.

Police on Feb 16 detained a second female suspect who was in possession of an Indonesian passport; a Malaysian man believed to be her companion was nabbed a day earlier on Wednesday.

The suspects are on remand for seven days since Thursday.

Last Monday, it was reported that Jong-nam was at klia2 to board a flight to Macau when a woman suddenly covered his face with a cloth laced with what is believed to be poison.

Jong-nam sought help at a customer service counter at klia2 and was rushed to Putrajaya Hospital but died on the way. — Bernama