One dead, two seriously injured in car-lorry collision

SARIKEI: A 45-year old man was killed while two women were seriously injured in an accident involving a sport utility vehicle (SUV) and a lorry at Sebangkoi, about 20km from here yesterday morning.

Sarikei District police chief Supt Mat Jusoh Muhamad confirmed having received a report of the accident and immediately dispatched his personnel to the scene to investigate

Meanwhile, Sarikei Fire and Rescue Services chief, Suna Kaha, when contacted for details said the deceased was identified as the driver of the SUV, Karim Sabli, from Kabong and the two injured women as his wife Norhaiyati Hairiri, 42, and Nazratul Syafinah Mahmood whose particulars were not available.

Suna believed the fatal accident happened around 9.40am because they received the distress call at 9.44am.

The SUV was heading toward Sarikei while the lorry came from the opposite direction, he added.

Six Fire and Rescue personnel led by PBK II Haron Jenai rushed to the scene and arrived there 25 minutes later.

They immediately commenced to extricate two victims still trapped in the wreckage of the SUV, Suna said.

One of the injured passengers had been taken out of the wreckage by members of the public before they arrived, he said, adding that his men took about 15 minutes to extricate the first trapped victim identified as Norhaiyati and then her husband 17 minutes later, Suna added.

The seriously injured women (Nazratul and Norhaiyati) were rushed to Sarikei Hospital in an ambulance but Karim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, Suna said.

Sources close to the victims said Karim was a teacher at SK Nanga Drau, Saratok and his wife Norhaiyati, a teacher at SK Ulu Sebetan, Saratok.