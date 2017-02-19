Pan Borneo Highway contractor urged to consult villagers

PENAMPANG: The Pan Borneo Highway contractor is urged to consult the people in Kampung Kolopis before starting construction works of the road there.

Kolopis Pan Borneo Highway Action Committee chairman Datuk John Maluda said this was because there were issues and things that the contractor needed to be made aware of before it began work.

“We are not against the project, but the contractor needs to be aware of the fact that Kolopis is a flood-prone area and because of that, the road construction will cost the contractor a huge sum of money as it will have to incorporate flood mitigation into the design.

“The earth filling at the Kolopis valley will also cost a lot of money because the road has to be built way above the flood level. If the road is high then its base will be wider and that means a lot more land areas will have to be acquired, which means more expenditure too,” he said.

He pointed out that there was no consultation with the villagers in Kampung Kolopis by Borneo Highway PDP Sdn Bhd and the site inspection was done only after the committee had told them how bad floods could get in the area.

Maluda said this when met at a meeting between the affected villagers in Kampung Kolopis and Barisan Nasional (BN) Penampang chairman Datuk Donald Mojuntin on Friday night.

During the meeting, Maluda, on behalf of the action committee also handed over to Mojuntin a letter stating several issues and proposals for an alternative route for the highway.

Maluda said in the past, Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB), when building its substation in Kolopis, had failed to consult the villagers about how high the flood level there could be.

“SESB built the foundation for a substation and all that but suddenly there was a flood and it had to shift the foundation to a higher ground. This cost SESB money. Our worry now is with this highway, the flood level will be even higher and SESB will have to again relocate its substation the third time. It will be very costly for SESB.

“If it does not consult the local people it would not know what the condition here is. If it (SESB) had done so earlier, we would have been able to advise and it would not have spent so much money doing this; it may have found an alternative location,” he said.

Maluda also said with the Pan Borneo highway completed, the natural flow of the flood water would be constricted by the road and very strong flood current could be expected which would be a danger to lives and would cause massive destruction to properties.

Based on all that, the cost of construction would be very huge due to the amount of earth filling that would be required and the destruction caused by a much bigger flood, he said and stressed that all these issues would have to be looked into.

Maluda added that there would also be individual economic loss as a lot of the lands along the proposed route belonged to a huge group of people with small tracts of land which could well be their single possession in the world.

The project, he lamented, would also split the community in Kolopis into two; there would be east Kolopis and West Kolopis.

“To us that is quite a big issue because we are a close knit community here. It will destroy the social fabric of the community.”

Meanwhile, Mojuntin disclosed that the proposed Pan Borneo highway through Kolopis is about two kilometres and starts from Kampung Kivatu.

According to him, the action committee was formed when some villagers found out through an unofficial channel that the alignment for the highway would be from Kivatu and cuts right in the middle of the Kolopis valley.

The committee members took the initiative to go and see Borneo Highway PDP Sdn Bhd where they expressed the concerns of the villagers to the contractor and this resulted in about 12 representatives comprising officers and consultants coming to Kolopis for an inspection visit.

They were shown the flood-prone areas and informed of the issues that would arise from the construction on the highway, Mojuntin said.

However, the action committee was told that the decision to carry out the project was 80 per cent confirmed, he said, adding that this caused the villagers to be more worried and the feeling now was that they must be proactive on the matter.

“We do not want a situation whereby the highway is built then problems start cropping up. For example, the Pan Borneo highway passing through Kampung Nambazan and Kampung Ramayah, you can see the size of the drains, they followed the standard design which to me shows that they did not consult the local government departments either the Water Department or the Drainage and Irrigation Department; the drainage should have been bigger,” Mojuntin stressed.

For Kolopis, he said, it would be an even bigger problem if they went and built a road right in the middle of the valley because it is a well-known fact that Kolopis had experienced huge floods.

“In my opinion, you cannot say that the consultant’s decision means that the project is confirmed. In my mind it is more important that the bigger percentage of consideration should be the latter bit, which is to see the impact to Kolopis specifically.

“It must be stressed that the committee is not against or trying to stop the project. It is here to provide and propose alternatives that will be more beneficial to all quarters and create the least negative impact to the area.”

According to him, the action committee is of the opinion that even though the decision to build the highway there is almost confirmed, the remaining 20 per cent probably means that the contractor needs an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and a Social Impact Assessment (SIA) report.

“We will be proposing alternatives to the contractor. The next step will be to discuss with the District Officer first. I will find out what is going on from her. The second step would be to perhaps give the PDP Pan Borneo a visit to further discuss this matter.

“After that hopefully before the end of the month, we can hold a dialogue with PDP Pan Borneo, its consultants, its technical people together with villagers, District Officer and the relevant government agencies or departments. This will be headed by the action committee,” he said.

“I am hoping to bring this to the higher authorities. I want them to give due attention, want them to do a proper consultancy with the people and to ensure that this is not a table-top project only. It is unfair to the people in Kampung Kolopis,” he said, adding that the fact that the villagers had found out through an unofficial channel indicated that they were doing this on the quiet.

“To me it is not a good idea to do it that way, no consultation. At the very least consult the District Officer. I have to find out whether she knows about it,” he said.

Mojuntin added that the area is generally known as Kolopis but there are seven villages with a population of about 2,500 people residing there.