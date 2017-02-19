RM350,000 syabu seized at Tawau airport

TAWAU: Police seized 5,071.62 grams of syabu worth RM350,000 from a 46-year-old cyber cafe operator at the airport here about 10.45am on Friday.

District police chief ACP Fadil Bin Hj Marsus said it was the first drug-related arrest at Tawau airport this year and the suspect also tested positive for drug abuse.

He also has previous convictions for drugs abuse in 2012 and was sentenced in Kuala Lumpur.

The suspect was remanded yesterday for seven days and would be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the death penalty if convicted and Section 15(1)(a) of the same act which carries a fine of not more than RM5,000 or a jail term not more than two years.

Fadil said the suspect was carrying a black luggage and a sling bag when he was arrested. Two boxes were found hidden among the clothes in his luggage. The boxes marked ‘Bird’s Nest With Rock Sugar’ and ‘Impulse Sealer’ contained syabu in them.

“The suspect flew in from Kuala Lumpur and we believe there are others waiting for the drugs in Tawau. We also do not deny the syabu had been brought in for the Tawau market, or even neighbouring countries,” he added.