Sabahans encouraged to submit film for Aiffa 2017

KOTA KINABALU: Sabahans are encouraged to be a part of the Asean International Film Festival & Awards (Aiffa) 2017 which will be held in Kuching, Sarawak on May 4 to 6.

Aiffa executive director Jaffri Amin yesterday extended invitation to the Sabahan public, especially those aspiring film makers, to submit their craft for it to be shown at the Asean’s grandest film making stage.

He said at a press conference that casual spectators and ‘film wannabes’ were also welcomed to attend as there would be various interesting activities for them to enjoy .

Aiffa is a biennial competition for film makers from the 10 Asean countries. This festival is sanctioned by the Asean secretariat as one of the joint activities for the regional grouping.

The first Aiffa was organized in 2013 and this year will be its third edition. The last two instalments were also held in Kuching, as it is the permanent venue for Aiffa.

Previous editions of the festival have been attended by international superstars such as Jackie Chan, Michelle Yeoh, Ekta Kapoor and the award winning producer of Saving Private Ryan and Jack Reacher, Gary Levisohn.

The juries will comprise four Asean juries and one international jury and it will offer awards in 16 categories covering all major aspects of the creative and technical areas of film making.

For those who are interested in submitting their art, the rules and regulations may be found at Aiffa’s official website.

Only feature films will be accepted and its duration must be at least 60 minutes.

As of now, there are more than 100 films submitted and more than 40 of those movies are Malaysian products.

Aiffa encourages more Malaysians to submit their work, especially Sabahans, since there are no submission of Sabahan films just yet.

All submissions must be done before February 28, as that is the deadline for the competition.

To cater for the non-film makers, Aiffa has also set up various programs for the casual spectators.

The three-day-event will feature free weekend movies, a 48-hour film marathon, café crawls, a Guinness Book of World Records attempt, and a concert featuring the likes of Alleycats, Dayang Nurfaizah and Upin and Ipin.

The festival will culminate in the Aiffa 2017 Gala Night. This is where the award winners will be announced.

The free movie screenings will be held during the weekends in April at the Amphitheatre Waterfront, Kuching.

The café crawls is a new addition to Aiffa this year. This will be held at cafés all across Kuching and it will serve as a workshop that teaches the basic fundamentals of film making.

Perhaps one of the most intriguing highlights for this year’s Aiffa is the Guinness World Record attempt to gather the largest group of people in cat costumes. That event will be held at the Amphitheatre Reservoir Park, Kuching on May 4.

Aiffa will be continuing its roadshows to other Asean cities such as Singapore, Manila, Bangkok and Jakarta to further promote its film festival.

Aiffa’s festival director Livan Tajang also expressed her gratitude towards the Sarawak Ministry of Tourism for its overwhelming support towards Aiffa.

She told the media that Aiffa could be used as a platform to showcase the beauty of Sarawak to the rest of the world.

She added that this year’s Aiffa would coincidentally be held in conjunction with the Visit Asean 50th Golden Celebration.

Also present at the press conference were former Malaysian film maker Datuk Deddy M. Borhan and Malaysia’s award winning actress Vanidah Imran.