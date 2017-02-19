State has most Scout units in Malaysia

KUCHING: Sarawak has the largest number of Scout units in the country at 2,300, consisting of 68,000 members.

Minister of Local Government Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said nationwide there are approximately 800,000 Scouts, meaning one in every 30 Malaysians is a member of the movement.

He said this when officiating at the Inaugural Sarawak Scout Messenger of Peace (MoP) and Founder’s Day Gathering yesterday.

“Today’s gathering comprising 1,800 members from throughout the state is a symbol of unity, coming together to celebrate the occasion. As Sarawakians we are very lucky, we are at peace with each other, everybody

lives peacefully, we have great unity.

“This is not easy, learning to live with each other is never easy. Coming together is a start. I must congratulate you for choosing the Scouts organisation as it is important for your personal development,” he said.

Dr Sim pointed out that skills learnt from Scouting would give members a head start in life as well as to enable them to contribute to society.

He called on Scouts to be proactive in equipping themselves with knowledge and capitalising on their network.

Dr Sim also announced an allocation of RM20,000 for the movement’s activities.