Victory proof Adenan’s policy accepted — Abg Johari

SANTUBONG: The victory of Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu in the Tanjong Datu by-election is a clear indication of the people’s approval of the policies laid down by her late husband Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg also said the by-election victory also showed strong cooperation among all state BN components during the 14-day campaigning period.

“It also shows that we are really working as a team and that the people understand our policies which will be continued by me and Jamilah as the assemblywoman for Tanjong Datu,” Abang Johari told a press conference after watching the live telecast of the result announcement at Jamilah’s residence in Damai Jaya last night.

Abang Johari is also confident that Jamilah’s vast experience and dedication to continue the struggles of her late husband in Tanjong Datu will be given an extra edge through her humble personality and her ability to get things done.

He also gave an assurance that all promises made during and before the campaigning period in Tanjong Datu would be turned into reality by the state and federal governments under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

“We still have many years to carry out the policies which have been prepared by Tok Nan…which is to develop Sarawak and defend the rights of each Sarawakian,” he added.

Despite the ‘feel good’ feelings of winning the by-election, the 6,443 vote majority garnered by Jamilah, he added, was not beyond expectation but a very good result nonetheless.

The majority has even caused both her opponents – State Reform Party (Star) Johnny Aput who only garnered 108 votes and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru) Rapelson Richard Hamit (130 votes) to lose their election deposits.

He also thanked everyone involved in the by-election and gave special mention to Santubong MP Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar as the BN election director for his tireless effort during the 14-day campaigning period.

“I would also like to thank the voters who have turned out to cast their votes despite the rain,” he added.

Abang Johari’s wife Datin Amar Dato Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Second Minister of Resource Planning Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan, Assistant Minister for Housing Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah, State Legislative Assembly speaker Datuk Amar Asfia Awang Nassar, Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah, State Secretary Tan Sri Morshidi Abdul Ghani and other assistant ministers were among those present at the gathering last night.

Meanwhile, in the 11th state election, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem won the seat with a total of 6,360 votes, defeating Jazolkipli Numan from PKR who polled 468 votes.