Abdullah attributes big win to voters’ acceptance of Jamilah

KUCHING: The outstanding result from the just concluded Tanjong Datu by-election proves that the constituency’s voters have sincerely accepted their Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu.

Chief political secretary to the Chief Minister Abdullah Saidol, who stated this, said the landslide victory was also a gesture of thanks and gratitude from the community of Tanjong Datu for the contributions made by the late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

“In general, the Tanjong Datu constituents were very fortunate as Adenan had brought many development allocations to their constituency.

“Their member of parliament (MP) (Dato Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar) is also a full minister in the federal government and has played a role in ensuring that the people of Tanjong Dato are not left behind in terms of allocations from our federal counterpart,” he said in his statement yesterday.

Abdullah, who is also Semop assemblyman, also noted that the presence of Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg was well-received by the multi-racial community in this constituency; many of whom were confident that he is capable of continuing an excellent leadership culture much like ‘Tok Nan’ (Adenan).

“Though there were certain issues that arose involving the interest of the people, nevertheless they remain confident and believe in the leadership of their new chief minister who can solve the issues without interference from the opposition.”

He added that the increased majority won by Jamilah also served as validation that the people of Tanjong Datu accepted their new leadership in Abang Johari.

“I would like to congratulate ‘Kak Milah’ (Jamilah) as well as all those who are involved in this by-election for ensuring victory for BN.

“This neat and effective campaign momentum will be continued in the coming general election,” he remarked.

Jamilah on Saturday polled 6,573 votes in the Tanjong Datu by-election, winning a massive 6,443 majority over Rapelson Richard Hamit of Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru) who had 130 votes and Johnny Aput of State Reform Party Sarawak (STAR) who managed only 108 votes.

On the failure of the PBDS Baru and STAR candidates in winning popular votes and also losing their deposit, Abdullah believed this was due to their lack of understanding of the people’s sentiments and that they also tried to instigate prejudice through their campaign.