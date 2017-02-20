Affin’s restructuring could improve efficiency and growth but asset quality still a concern

KUCHING: Affin Holdings Bhd’s (Affin) proposed internal restructuring to streamline corporate structure met with mixed views by analysts.

The transformation plan could improve the bank’s efficiency and spearhead its growth, but analysts believe that its asset quality remains a key concern in the current challenging operating environment.

Of note, Affin made a series of proposals, which would ultimately lead to its wholly-owned subsidiary Affin Bank Bhd (ABM) assuming the listing status of AHB by the fourth quarter of 2017 (4Q17).

The proposals include a a reorganisation of Affin and its group of companies resulting in ABM becoming the bank holding company, an exchange of Affin shares with the shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary, ABM on a one-to-one basis, and a transfer of Affin’s listing status on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd to ABM.

TA Securities Holdings Bhd’s research arm (TA Securities) is positive on the Affin’s new transformation programme as it believed the bank would be able to embark on a comprehensive plan to tap on the opportunities and address the challenges it currently faces in the industry.

However, the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) pegged a more neutral view on the move while AllianceDBS Research Sdn Bhd (AllianceDBS Research) was mildly positive on the restructuring, pending the results of the proposals.

Kenanga Research pointed out that the reorganisation is not expected to have any material effect on the earnings of Affin for the financial year ending December 31, 2017 (FY17).

“ABM’s forward shareholders’ funds are expected to be lower by RM469 million (from Affin’s RM8.865 billion) to RM8.396 billion based on the proforma accounts.

“Hence, FY17 estimated shareholders’ funds for the new entity is now expected to be slightly lower, thus, our estimated FY17 returns on equity (ROE) is expected to be improved by a marginal 15 basis points (bps) to 5.54 per cent. The improved ROE would warrant a higher price-to-book (PB) valuation for the new entity,” it said.

Moreover, it pointed out that the group’s asset quality would still be challenging in the still prevailing volatile environment.

Similarly, AllianceDBS Research viewed the exercise as mildly positive for the group. It added, it has yet to see visible improvements on its asset quality indicators. It noted that Affin’s absolute impaired loans increased seven per cent year to date while its loan loss coverage is at its lowest level since 2010.

“In this current uncertain environment, we continue to favour banks with more steady and conservative asset-quality indicators,” it opined.

AllianceDBS Research pegged a ‘fully valued’ rating on Affin while Kenanga Research maintained a ‘market perform’. TA Securities maintained its ‘buy’ call on the stock.