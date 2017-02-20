Beware of bogus calls, warns Associations of Banks in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM) today warned the public of bogus calls using its hotline number, 1-300-88-9980, alleged to be from a bank concerning credit card usage.

“ABM would like to alert the public that such calls are fraudulent in nature,” said the association, adding that it received enquiries from the public about the phone calls purportedly made using ABM’s hotline number.

It stressed that financial institutions, including credit card issuers, would never request for sensitive personal banking information via telephone calls, short message services or emails.

“Members of the public must stay vigilant to protect their personal information at all times,” it said in a statement.

The association advised anyone who had provided his or her personal information to such callers to immediately contact the bank concerned and lodge a police report.

He or she may also contact ABM for assistance, if required, it said.

For more information on financial related scams, members of the public are advised to visit ABM’s website or contact ABM at 1-300-88-9980 or 03-2078 8041. – Bernama