BN win echoes Sarawakians’ love for Tok Nan, says Minos

KUCHING: The massive victory by Barisan Nasional (BN) at the Tanjong Datu by-election means that the name and legacy of the late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem will be eternally cherished by Sarawakians.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Publicity Committee chairman Datuk Peter Minos said Adenan will forever be remembered with great respect and honour, not only for what he did and said, but also as a great fighter for Sarawak’s rights and legitimate interests.

“Also, I honestly believe, as a leader known and perceived as clean, straight and humble, Adenan was truly exemplary and incomparable in Malaysia. He had touched the people’s hearts and that is why he is at the pedestal, at the very top of people’s minds,” Minos said yesterday.

The Tanjong Datu by-election that was held last Saturday, saw Adenan’s widow Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu winning the seat for BN with a landslide victory, polling 6,573 votes which earned her a massive 6,443 majority.

Minos said the victory by BN means that people continued to have faith and trust in BN as the leading party and ruling government, including for the present Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg’s leadership of Sarawak.

“People feel reassured and comfortable with Abang Johari as the new leader and defender of Sarawak’s rights,” he said.

Adding on, he said BN’s candidate Jamilah had got the admiration and respect of the Tanjong Datu’s electorate.

“She struck people as most friendly and likeable, apart from having other fine attributes. Like her late husband, people of Tanjong Datu got captivated by her for many valid reasons. This tells BN one thing–that a likeable candidate is a winnable one,” he said.

Minos said a good victory means a lot of hard work and efficient campaigning by many people in BN.

“It was the first time that I saw BN’s election machinery being put in high gear, with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Abang Johari, deputy chief ministers, federal and state ministers and so many other important people chipping in.

“The help and support of ordinary BN members was also truly remarkable and commendable. Why? Because of the high morale, the ‘feel good’ factor and above all, for the love and respect for the late Adenan,” he said.

“BN can always win in this situation and cannot lose it, no matter how much the opposition attack and throw dirt at it. When people are implanted with the ‘like factor’, by good reputation and other means, victory is assured. That happened in Tanjong Datu,” he added.

Minos said the massive victory for BN in Tanjong Datu also gave a signal that BN will be in for an optimistic time when the 14th General Election comes, maybe in September or even earlier.

“Replicating the victory of Tanjong Datu is surely in order and in place for BN.”