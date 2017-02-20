By-election win reflects people’s confidence in Abg Jo — Uggah

KUCHING: The Tanjong Datu by-election result is a manifestation of the people’s confidence in Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg to continue the legacy of the late Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem and implement all projects planned for the constituency.

The overwhelming support for Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu in the election is also proof that people want Adenan’s initiatives to be fulfilled, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“The result of the election is a vote of confidence from the people of Tanjung Datu on the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg. He succeeded to deliver the message that he will continue the legacy of Tok Nan and implement all the projects,” said Uggah through a press statement yesterday.

He said most of the Tanjong Datu constituents have faith in the Barisan Nasional (BN) government, proving that the decision to field Jamilah to continue the good works of Adenan was right. Uggah is confident that Jamilah, who is Adenan’s widow, is able to serve and bring greater development to the state constituency.

Jamilah garnered 6,573 votes, giving her a massive 6,443-majority over 130 votes received by Rapelson Richard Hamit of Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) and 108 votes obtained by Johnny Bob Aput of State Reform Party (STAR).

“I am very confident Datuk Amar Hajjah Jamilah will be able to serve and bring greater development for the people of Tanjong Datu. The failure of opposition candidates from Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru and STAR to secure enough votes to keep their deposit also speaks volumes of people’s support for Barisan Nasional,” said Uggah, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy president.

Meanwhile, Sarawak BN Youth chairman Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the victory showed that the people of Tanjong Datu appreciated what the late Adenan had done for the constituency.

“PBB Youth is very confident that Jamilah will continue with her late husband’s legacy to uplift the socio-economic status of the people in the constituency,” said Fadillah, who is also PBB Youth chief.

PBB Women secretary Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, in congratulating Jamilah and her family for the massive victory, said Jamilah’s victory was not unexpected.

“We have anticipated she will win the seat handsomely but BN is a humble coalition where all the components were all out to ensure a big victory,” said Nancy.

PBB Women chairperson Puan Sri Empiang Jabu said with Jamilah’s victory, the number of women representatives from PBB in the State Assembly would be increased and certainly strengthen the party.

Tanjong Datu by-election operations director Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who is also Santubong MP, thanked members of the media covering the election.

He said: “Finally I would like to thank the media who covered the by election since day one, in disseminating accurate report to the public, particularly to the constituents of Tanjong Datu.”

“Without the immense assistance of the media, it would be difficult for the Barrisan Nasional to relay its manifesto effectively. I observed that some members of the media had fallen sick when discharging their duties. I pray to God for their speedy recovery so that they will come back to work soon,” he added.

He congratulated Jamilah for her handsome victory apart from thanking BN supporters who he believed had chosen the best candidate.

He said he observed that BN supporters had worked tirelessly in campaigning for Jamilah.

“Some of them had to go through the waves of the sea and cross the rivers, putting their personal safety at risk just to make sure that constituents in Tanjong Datu know that the BN is committed in bringing further development for their benefit. I also have to thank community leaders in ensuring that voters turned out voting on polling day,” he said, adding that he recognised the tremendous contribution of the relevant ministries and government agencies as well as volunteers from the public.