Come meet Market Management Services at BPIEF

KUCHING: Market Management Services Sdn Bhd (MMS) is set to participate in the eighth edition of the Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF).

Since 1987, MMS has offered student placement services for those interested to study in schools, colleges and universities in Australia, Canada, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Switzerland, UK, Europe and USA.

MMS has a team of experienced counsellors and business associates throughout East Malaysia and Klang Valley who provide friendly knowledge services to students and parents.

Most of the counsellors have been through training to be accredited agents for Australia, New Zealand and UK education.

Professional and caring, the counsellors have good communication skills to interact with students and parents to give overviews on each country and advice on suitable programmes available including pathways, duration and costs involved.

Other services provided by MMS includes preparing students for enrolment, advising on tuition fees as well as method of payment, assisting in obtaining visas for students and advising on travel arrangements.

MMS also co-ordinates airport pickups upon arrival and arranges selection of accommodation with the institution.

Aside from that, MMS also gives annual pre-departure briefings to students and continues to keep in touch with them even after their initial placement or whenever they have further queries. Their services are non-obligatory and free of charge.

BPIEF 2017, which will be held at Vivacity Megamall from 10am to 7pm from March 11 to 12, will have about 50 exhibitors with 75 booths confirmed and 8,000 visitors expected.

For further information, please visit MMS at Block E, No. 32, 33 and 34 (1st Floor), Taman Sri Sarawak Mall, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman (opposite Hilton Kuching), 93100 Kuching or contact 082-246795/ 012-8089112/ 012-8085112/ 012-8706112/ 012-8239112.