CSSA hopes state’s first e-waste collection centre will be a reality

SIBU: Computer Sales and Services Association Sarawak (CSSA) Sibu branch’s newly minted vice-chairman Wong Ing Ang hopes that the state’s proposed first e-waste collection centre can materialise soon to help solve the e-waste disposal problem here.

He said despite the plan being first mooted in 2011, they have not been able to translate the project from the drawing board into reality due to administrative matters.

Wong pointed out that they had already come up with the drawings and submitted the proposal to the relevant authority.

He further disclosed that they have identified a piece of land at Wong King Hoe Road after plans for the original proposed site at Ling Kai Cheng Road fell through.

“Initially, the proposed location was an open space at Ling Kai Cheng Road but due to land issues, we had to forego it. Now, we have already identified another location at Wong King Hoe Road but unfortunately, there was a land measurement issue, which needs to be sorted out.

“Nevertheless, we hope the plan can materialise soon to help solve the e-waste disposal problem here. If it indeed becomes a reality, the project costing about RM1 million will incorporate a three-storey eco building and will be the first e-waste collection centre in Sarawak,” Wong told reporters after CSSA Sibu branch’s Annual General Meeting (AGM)-cum-New Office-Bearers (2017–2018) Installation and Annual Dinner at a restaurant here on Saturday.

He said the three-storey building comprised a basement, ground and first floors, adding that an incubator centre was included in the plans.

Former Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman Oliver Kuo represented Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman and Dudong assemblyman Datuk Tiong Thai King to witness the installation.

Adding on, Wong highlighted that members of the public have been looking forward to a permanent location for them to discard their e-waste such as spoilt computers, printers and other electronic components.

For that matter, he has been swarmed with calls from the public asking them (CSSA) to organise e-waste recycling campaigns.

“We plan to organise one (e-waste recycling campaign) this coming November. But before that, we hope to do it during the Love Earth Day,” he said.

When asked about certain folk disposing e-waste indiscriminately, he warned that this could cause environmental pollution.

This is because e-waste comprised heavy metals such as lead and mercury, which if leaches into the open, could cause health hazards and

ollute land, water and air, he noted.

“Therefore, we hope we can have this e-waste collection centre as soon as possible,” Wong reiterated.

Meanwhile, it was reported that there were over 66 million mobile phones in Malaysia alone. When no longer in use, these phones together with discarded computer tablets, USB thumbdrives and other kinds of electronic devices posed a danger to the environment if their disposal is not handled properly.

Such gadgets must be properly disposed of. Many users will just throw them into dustbins and these discarded devices will then end up in landfills where the minerals and materials inside them would leak or leach out.