Develop your creative talents with Limkokwing

Limkokwing encourages youths to explore their creativity and talents through its innovative approach towards education with integrated industrial experiences to prepare them for their future careers.

KUCHING: Those interested in pursuing their education in music, may find out more about the Professional Diploma in Sound and Music from Limkokwing Borneo during the eighth edition of the Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF).

The Professional Diploma in Sound and Music is Limkokwing Borneo’s latest initiative at introducing more industry-relevant creative programmes to the youth.

Apart from that, those keen on taking technical courses can also find out about the variety of Professional Diploma programmes available including for Graphic and Digital Design, Business Operation and Production, Event Production, and Network and Digital Production.

Other programmes include foundation programmes for Design, Business and Information Technology, as well as diploma programmes for Graphic Design, Animation and Multimedia Design, Architectural Technology, Interior Design, Fashion Design, and Mass Communication.

Limkokwing University is an international university with a global presence across three continents, with students from more than 165 countries, studying at its 13 campuses in Malaysia, Botswana, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Lesotho, Swaziland, Sierra Leone, Yemen and the United Kingdom. The university has established worldwide recognition through its innovative brand of creative education, merging the best of East and West education.

Limkokwing Borneo has long been the pioneer in pushing students towards becoming qualified members of their respective fields who can cater to the needs of the related industries. This is apparent with the institute’s innovative approach towards education which incorporates industry experiences within the academic course structure.

In addition, Limkokwing Kuching campus is offering a discount of 30 per cent off full Diploma tuition fees. Parents and students may also find out more about financial assistance available from PTPTN and Mara.

They should also not miss out on learning more about how current students have benefitted from the home-grown Indusity (industry-within-university) programme which allows students to be exposed to various real-life situations in order to be able to fully appreciate and experience a well-rounded education.

These Indusity projects have been proven to be extremely effective in allowing students to gain a deeper understanding of how to best apply theories they have learnt in class in the real world.

Upon completing Foundation and Diploma programmes, students can opt to continue with degree programmes at Limkokwing University in Cyberjaya. Apart from that, students will also benefit from the opportunity of being able to travel across continents and spend semesters abroad at any of the Limkokwing campuses across the world as part of the global classroom programme.

Limkokwing will be participating in BPIEF 2017.

Held at Vivacity Megamall from 10am to 7pm from March 11 to 12, BPIEF 2017 will have about 50 exhibitors with 75 booths confirmed and 8,000 visitors expected.

Interested students are encouraged to make full use of this opportunity to talk to individual lecturers during the career counselling sessions, which will give them a deeper understanding of the different disciplines offered and how they can strive to become global graduates.

For more information, please call 082-248266.