Dewanita Miri members express confidence in Jamila

hMIRI: The Miri branch of Sarawak Bumiputera Women Entrepreneurs Chamber (Dewanita) is confident that Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu will continue the development plan for Tanjung Datu as drawn up by her late husband Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem, who was the incumbent of the seat and Chief Minister before his demise.

Its secretary, Laila Mohamad, said the result of the election yesterday showed that the people of Tanjung Datu wanted Jamilah to continue the late Adenan’s development plan for the constituency.

Jamilah won the Tanjung Dau by-election by a majority of 6,443 votes against candidates from State Reform Party Sarawak (STAR) and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB).

Laila said members of Dewanita Miri were in Tanjong Datu to help in the campaign since nomination day.

“By God’s will, Datuk Jamilah won the seat with a bigger majority to serve the people of Tanjung Datu and carry on the work done by her late husband, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem,” Lila told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Dewanita Miri members were at Jamilah’s residence during the counting of votes on Saturday.

According to Laila, Jamilah is well-liked by Sarawakians for her dedication to serve the people and well known among the people of Miri for her contribution and support of women NGOs.

The Dewanita secretary hoped that the state government would give Jamilah a bigger role in charity work and promoting women’s causes in the state as she had proven her commitment in these fields.

Sharing the same view, Dewanita member Suna Satin said Jamilah is a role model to all women in the state and country.

“She is a role model for all women in the state and country by helping her husband to bring Sarawak to greater heights and for her tireless work in moulding her family as a housewife,” she commented.