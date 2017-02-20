Dr Abd Rahman: Tanjong Datu folk truly want Jamilah as their rep

KUCHING: The massive win by Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu in the Tanjong Datu by-election on Saturday reflects the wish of the people there for her to become their assemblywoman.

Assistant Minister for Public Utilities (Electricity and Telecommunications) Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi took the opportunity yesterday to congratulate Jamilah, who polled 6,573 votes that earned her the winning 6,443-vote majority.

“I would like to express my heartiest congratulations to Datin Amar Jamilah Anu, who has gained a very excellent result in the Tanjong Datu by-election. The huge majority shows the full support of the local community (for Jamilah). They want her to lead,” he told reporters after declaring open Kampung Sungai Lumut Hawker Centre near here yesterday.

Dr Abdul Rahman, who is Pantai Damai assemblyman, said the win was expected in that Jamilah is well known among the Tanjong Datu constituents.

“When Datuk Patinggi (Tan Sri) Adenan (Satem) was still around, she (Jamilah) always accompanied him to the area – both were very friendly to the people there. This is the main contributing factor to the victory,” he said.

Adenan, the state’s fifth chief minister and former Tanjong Datu assemblyman, passed away on Jan 11 this year due to heart complications. His widow Jamilah was chosen by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) to be the BN candidate in the by-election.

Another factor contributing to the BN victory in Tanjong Datu, said Dr Abdul Rahman, was the strong election machinery team led by Natural Resources and Environment Minister Dato Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

“They are very systematic and can put together proper and detailed strategies. This shows how serious the government is in developing the constituency and being concerned about the people’s plight and welfare there.”

Asked if the huge majority success would serve as the benchmark for the next 14th general election (GE14), Dr Abdul Rahman responded: “Our committee worked hard from start to finish towards ensure that we could communicate with all the people in the area; at the same time, we strove to inform them about the government’s plan to develop the area.

“So yes – this (Tanjong Datu by-election victory) will be a benchmark for BN, especially the PBB, as far as our preparations for GE14, especially across all 82 PBB areas in Sarawak.

“I’m sure in the next election that BN can maintain its excellent track record as Sarawakians need development – the development that can be implemented under the BN-led government.”