Evening power outage caused by double circuit trip – SEB

KUCHING: The power outage which occurred at 6.26pm yesterday was caused by a double circuit trip at the 275kV Selangau-Kemena transmission line, Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) said in a press statement.

Many parts of Kuching, Sri Aman, Sarikei, Mukah and Sibu were affected by the outage.

SEB said restoration works began immediately, with supply restored progressively and some areas in Kuching having power restored in under seven minutes.

Other areas weren’t so lucky, with some getting power back after an hour. The system was almost fully restored by 7.52pm.

“The defence system worked effectively to sustain the Kuching to Mukah island, thus enabling quick restoration,” said SEB chief operating officer Lu Yew Hung in the statement.

“SEB is investigating the cause of the double circuit trip on the Selangau-Kemena line that led to the outage. We sincerely apologise to our affected customers for the inconvenience caused,” he explained.