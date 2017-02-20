Evolving technologies vulnerable to new cyber threats

KUCHING: Trend Micro Incorporated (Trend Micro) foresees new cyber attacks in 2017 will likely target new technologies and digital landscapes such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and more.

In a recent study, Trend Micro, a cyber security solutions provider, highlighted that the IoT and IIoT will play a larger role in targeted attacks in 2017 as attackers become more interested in targeting connected devices to add botnets to carry out DDoS attacks.

“In the past year, IoT security has quickly escalated as a hot-button issue with multiple threats against the enterprise such as the Mirai botnet that took down Twitter, Amazon, and Netflix. IoT malware will open backdoors into the connected home that could go undetected for years.

“In addition to that, the increased use of mobile devices to monitor control systems in manufacturing and industrial environments will be combined with the significant number of vulnerabilities found in these systems to pose threats to organisations,” it said in a statement.

“There’s no silver bullet to solve these challenges. But you can go a long way by investing in products which offer vulnerability shielding. It’s the only way to reliably and proactively mitigate the risk of zero day and unpatched flaws,” it opined.

Aside from that, Trend Micro also highlighted the continued prevalence of Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks.

It explained, BEC and Business Process Compromise (BPC) are sophisticated scams targeting businesses that regularly perform wire transfer payments and it will continue to grow as a cost-effective and relatively simple form of corporate extortion.

It added, a BEC attack operates by luring an innocent employee to transfer money to a criminal’s account. Another option is hacking directly into a financial transaction system, which requires more work, will result in far greater financial windfalls for criminals.

“BEC attacks and ransomware have dominated the threat landscape so far in 2016, causing immense losses to businesses across industries and we continue to see cybercriminals adapting to the changing technology landscape,” said Goh Chee Hoh, Trend Micro Malaysia managing director.

“While new ransomware saw an exceptional increase in 2016, that growth is no longer sustainable, so attackers will find new ways to use existing malware families.

“We foresee new attack methods threatening corporations, expanding ransomware tactics impacting more devices and cyber-propaganda swaying public opinion.”