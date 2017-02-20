Fadillah believes federal govt will recognise UEC

KUCHING: Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof believes that Putrajaya will eventually make Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) —the credential held by students of Chinese independent schools — to be recognised throughout the country.

He said he supported the move of the Education Ministry and United Chinese School Committees Association of Malaysia to conduct detailed studies on the potential of full UEC recognition.

“The discussion has come to a stage whereby the Chinese school association has to include some syllabuses from the national type schools in their Chinese independent schools.

“The federal government will recognise UEC once this has been ironed out,” he told a Lunar New Year dinner organised by 14 associations in Matang area here that was held last Saturday.

The Petra Jaya MP asserted that the recognition of UEC at the national level would help to unite Malaysians and promote racial integrity.

He said both Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg had given their word that assistance to Chinese schools would go on.

In Sarawak, he said, former Chief Minister the late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem had recognised UEC and his successor Abang Johari had pledged to carry on this policy.

Earlier, Fadillah pledged a RM10,000 government grant for SJK Chung Hua Matang Batu 11, which is in dire need of a new school block.

He said he had also granted allocations to two other aided Chinese primary schools; namely SJK Chung Hua Matang Batu 7 and SJK Chung Hua Sejijak, both of which also required new buildings.

“Even though the grants I gave before this might not be enough to meet the project costs, we will continue to help these schools. It is important that we give priority to education.

“More importantly, we must all stay united as one to see our children and future generations succeed in life. If we are not united, we may not be able to see our young generations excel in life.”

He pointed out that unity is fundamental to the betterment of the state and the country as a whole.

Besides funds for the Chinese schools, Fadillah also gave RM6,000 for the dinner as well as RM3,000 each to the 14 associations in Matang.

“I have been giving RM3,000 each to these associations in the past years and I will continue doing so this year. Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin (Abdul Rahman) will also give RM3,000 to each of the 14 associations. Which means you get RM6,000 each.

“Let’s work together to make sure that Sarawak and Malaysia will continue to prosper. That we will continue to live in harmony, help one another, and like what Tok Nan (Adenan) used to jest ‘cari amoi pun sama-sama’. This (unity in diversity) is our strength.”