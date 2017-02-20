Four-car pileup results in massive jam during evening rush hour

Aerial photo of the four-car pileup, causing a traffic jam along Jalan ﻿Tun Abang Haji Openg. Photo courtesy of Bomba Four cars were involved in the accident. Photo courtesy of Bomba

KUCHING: A four-car pileup has occurred along Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg, resulting in a massive traffic jam in front of the Lorenzo furniture building and Wisma Saberkas here.

According to preliminary reports from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), all those involved in the accident only received light injuries and managed to exit their vehicles safely.

A family of four including two children in a Proton Saga who were part of the crash have been transported to the Sarawak General Hospital for treatment.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

Motorists are advised to avoid the road while it is being cleared of obstructions.