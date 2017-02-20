Hunt on for 4 suspects in Kim killing

Jong Nam murder: Malaysian cops say the N. Koreans fled the country on the day of the attack

KUALA LUMPUR: Four North Korean suspects in the murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un fled Malaysia on the day he was attacked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) and apparently killed by a fast-acting poison, police said yesterday.

A North Korean man, a Vietnamese woman and an Indonesian woman have been arrested already in connection with the assassination of Kim Jong Nam last Monday, which has triggered a diplomatic spat between Malaysia and North Korea.

South Korean and US officials believe Kim Jong Nam was killed by agents from the reclusive North, whose diplomats in Kuala Lumpur sought to prevent an autopsy on the 46-year-old’s body and demanded it be handed over.

“We believe the North Korean regime is behind this incident considering five suspects are North Koreans,” Jeong Joon Hee, spokesman at the South Korea’s Unification Ministry that handles inter-Korea affairs, told a briefing yesterday.

Kim Jong Nam, the eldest son of the late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, had spoken out publicly against his family’s dynastic control of isolated, nuclear-armed North Korea. The young, unpredictable North Korean leader had issued a ‘standing order’ for his elder half-brother’s assassination, and that there had been a failed attempt in 2012.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ismail told a news conference that Malaysia is coordinating with Interpol to track down the four North Koreans but would not reveal where they flew to on the day of the murder.

“The four suspects are holding normal passports, not diplomatic passports,” he said.

“Next plan is to get them. We of course have international cooperation especially with Interpol, bilateral involvement with the country involved, we will go through those avenues to get the people involved.”

He named the four who escaped as Ri Ji Hyon, Hong Song Hac, O Joong Gil, and Ri Jae Nam. The police are looking for three other people who are not suspects but who they believe could help with their enquiries, one of whom is North Korean.

Police said the cause of death was still not known and that they were waiting for pathology and toxicology tests after conducting a post-mortem. Police believe the two women carried out the attack on Kim Jong Nam, thrusting a cloth seeped in some chemical into his face in the departure lounge of the airport, where he had been due to take a flight to Macau. The mother of the Indonesian woman, Siti Aishah, told Reuters on Saturday that her daughter had been duped into believing she was part of a TV show or advertisement.

“She said she wanted to go to Malaysia for filming on a show to make people surprised by spraying perfume on somebody else,” said Benah, who goes by one name. She was offered a job by someone to become an advertisement model for perfume.” Asked about the theory that the women thought they were playing a prank, Noor Rashid said: “I think there is footage being released … and you can interpret from the footage.”

South Korea’s intelligence agency told lawmakers in Seoul that Kim Jong Nam had been living with his second wife in the Chinese territory of Macau, under China’s protection.

North Korea has said it will reject Malaysia’s autopsy report and accused Malaysia of ‘colluding with outside forces’, a veiled reference to rival South Korea.

“They can say anything, but as far as we are concerned we follow legal and procedural requirements of our country,” Noor Rashid said.

He added that the police were trying to contact Kim Jong Nam’s next-of-kin to identify the body through “scientific means”, and would give them two weeks to claim the body.

Malaysia is one of the few countries that has maintained good diplomatic relations with North Korea.

Pyongyang’s nuclear arms and weapons programmes have alarmed the West, most recently its test of a ballistic missile earlier this month in its first direct challenge to the international community since Donald Trump became US president. — Reuters