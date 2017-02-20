Inflation seen in major economies worldwide

Fundamental outlook

US revealed inflation in consumer and producer prices while Fed chairwoman Janet Yellen hinted of a rate hike. China also reported better inflation on an annualised basis. UK showed higher consumer prices amid dropping claimant counts. British earnings stabilised while unemployment rate remained unchanged.

US producer prices rose 0.6 per cent in January on a monthly basi, double from what was forecast and the highest recorded in seven months. Yellen commented that a rate hike should be scheduled ahead instead of delaying it for too long. The US overnight lending rates remained at near to zero for seven years and have increased twice since then.

US mortgage delinquencies for the final quarter on home loans was reported at 4.8 per cent, higher than the third quarter’s (3Q) 4.52 per cent. Consumer prices grew 0.6 per cent in January while core prices gained 0.3 per cent, both were higher than forecast on a monthly basis.

Similarly, US retail sales rose 0.4 per cent while core retail sales, excluding automobiles, jumped 0.8 per cent, both also showed better performance and valid reasons for policymakers make a rate hike in the near future. Weekly claims for jobless benefits rose slightly at 239,000 for the week ended February 11.

US monthly report on building permits rose to a one-year high at 1.29 million. Housing starts fell to 1.25 million from 1.28 million in December.

China’s consumer prices rose 2.5 per cent in January from a year ago. Producer prices also jumped 6.9 per cent on an annualised rate after it gained 5.5 per cent in December.

Japan’s prelim GDP for 4Q grew 0.2 per cent but fell short of the 0.3 per cent forecast. The state visit by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to US last week has resulted in an increment of Abe’s approval rate to 62 per cent from Japan’s citizens.

The eurozone’s GDP grew 0.4 per cent in 4Q but was still below forecast. Industrial production contracted 1.6 per cent in December after a 1.5 per cent growth in the previous month. The eurozone trade surplus for December rose 24.5 billion euros, higher than 22.2 billion euros recorded in the previous month.

British consumer prices rose 1.9 per cent in January on an annualised basis and for the third consecutive month. Retail price index also gained 2.6 per cent from a year ago. The producer prices on a monthly basis grew 1.7 per cent, lower than 2.7 per cent in December.

UK average earning index on a three-month basis ended in December expanded 2.6 per cent, missing forecast. Claimant count for jobless benefits dropped 42,400 in January, better than the median forecast. Unemployment rate stayed unchanged at 4.8 per cent. Retail sales contracted 0.3 per cent in January after the previous month’s revised 2.1 per cent decline.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen neared a 115 top last week, followed by a correction. This week, market trend remained uncertain, pending fundamental catalysts. The range is expected to be at 111.50 to 114 region but breaking in either way could result in a new direction.

Euro/US dollar traded sideways last week, as predicted. This week, we reckoned the trend would trade lower within 1.0480 to 1.0680 range from a technical perspective. However, beware of unforeseen changes in case the bulls re-charged and pierced above 1.0680 resistance.

British pound/US dollar traded in a tight range and the movement has been constricted, as we predicted. This week, we retain our opinion by mapping the range from 1.2350 to 1.2600 region. There are no clear indications of the current trend as we wait for UK to further announce Brexit’s procedures towards the end of 1Q.

Disclaimer: This article was written for general information only. No liability by the writer or newspapers. Dar Wong is a registered fund manager in Singapore with 28 years of trading experience in global Derivatives & FX markets. He can be reached at dar@pwforex.com.