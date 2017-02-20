Kelotok passengers advised to use buoy vest

BANJARMASIN, South Kalimantan: Banjarmasin Water Police (Satpolair) appealed to all kelotok passengers to always use buoy vest, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Head of Satpolair Police Commissioner (Kompol) Untung Widodo Sst here on Sunday said many passengers were on the roof when riding kelotok (a traditional river boat) in floating market tourism area and it is dangerous.

Given this reality, then Satpolair appealed to the passengers to always use a float vest or life jacket.

“We have urged passenger to use float vest when riding water transport in order to maintain the safety of the passenger’s own self,” said the man who is familiar with the media crew.

In addition, the kelotok owner also requested to provide a safety means for passenger while on the water.

“We will continue to patrol the tourist area of the floating market to keep it security, order and comfort and safety of its people,” he said.